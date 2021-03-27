English
President Ram Nath Kovind is stable, being shifted to AIIMS, says Army’s R&R hospital

President Kovind was undergoing a health check-up in the military hospital following a chest discomfort in the morning on March 26.

PTI
March 27, 2021 / 01:32 PM IST
President Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo)

The condition of President Ram Nath Kovind is stable and he is being referred to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for further investigation, the Army's Research and Referral hospital said on March 27.

"The condition of President Ram Nath Kovind is stable. He is being referred to AIIMS, Delhi for further investigation," the hospital said in a medical bulletin.

The hospital has on March 26 said: “President of India visited Army Hospital (R&R) following chest discomfort this morning. He is undergoing routine check-up and is under observation.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Kovind at the Army hospital on March 26.
