Last Updated : Sep 05, 2020 12:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

President Ram Nath Kovind honours 47 teachers with national awards on Teachers’ Day

Teachers are the guiding force for students and true builders of our nation, the President said in his Teachers' Day message.

Moneycontrol News
President Ram Nath Kovind
President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind conferred national awards on 47 teachers,  during a virtual ceremony on the occasion of Teachers’ Day on September 5.

Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Minister of State (MoS) for Education Sanjay Dhotre were also present during the annual ceremony.

“The national-level awards are given to teachers on Teachers' Day to celebrate the unique contribution of some of the finest teachers in the country and to honour those teachers who through their commitment have not only improved the quality of school education but also enriched the lives of their students,” the education ministry said in a statement.

In India, Teacher’s Day is celebrated on the birthday of the country’s second president Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was a teacher and a scholar.

For the awards, teachers were asked self-nominated through the www.mhrd.gov.in portal and after scrutiny, the final selection for National Awards to Teachers 2020 was made by an independent jury led by retired secretary of the erstwhile human resources and development ministry's department of school education and literacy.

This year, the candidates appeared before the jury through video conference after which 47 teachers were picked for the honour.

The awards ceremony is being livestreamed here.

President Kovind greeted teachers across the country on the eve of Teachers’ Day. “… It is with sheer perseverance and patience that a teacher helps students comprehend the rich legacy of our culture. Ideal teachers consistently encourage students to pursue this objective and realise their goals. No doubt, teachers are the guiding force for students and true builders of our nation. This is the precise reason why the ‘Guru-Shishya’ tradition holds special reverence in Indian culture,” he said.

“I extend warm greetings to the community of teachers and wish them great success in their endeavours in the making of an enlightened community of students who will lead our country to great glory in the days to come.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted teachers and paid tributes to Dr Radhakrishnan.

“We remain grateful to the hardworking teachers for their contributions towards shaping minds and building our nation. On Teachers Day, we express gratitude to our teachers for their remarkable efforts. We pay tributes to Dr S Radhakrishnan on his Jayanti,” he tweeted.

“Who better than our knowledgeable teachers to deepen our connect with our nation’s glorious history. During the recent #MannKiBaat, I had shared an idea of teachers teaching students about lesser-known aspects of our great freedom struggle.”

First Published on Sep 5, 2020 12:50 pm

