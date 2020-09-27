172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|president-ram-nath-kovind-gives-assent-to-contentious-farm-bills-5891631.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 27, 2020 06:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

President Ram Nath Kovind gives assent to contentious farm bills

The three bills were recently passed by Parliament amid massive uproar by Opposition members

Moneycontrol News

President of India Ram Nath Kovind on September 27 gave ascent to contentious farm bills, passed by both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, amid wide-spread protests against them across India.

With this, the three bills are now a law.

Amid massive uproar by opposition members, Parliament had recently passed the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill; Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill; and Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), one of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) oldest allies, had quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) late on September 26 night in protest against the contentious bills.

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal had on September 20 urged the President not to sign the farm bills and also requested him that they be returned to Parliament for reconsideration.

Earlier, SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal had resigned from the Union Cabinet in protest against the bills.
First Published on Sep 27, 2020 06:51 pm

