President Ram Nath Kovind gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Ram Nath Kovind takes first dose of COVID-19 vaccine (Image: Twitter/ @rashtrapatibhvn)

President Ram Nath Kovind took his first dose of a vaccine against COVID-19 at Army R&R Hospital in New Delhi on March 3.



President thanked all doctors, nurses, health workers and administrators who are successfully implementing the largest vaccination drive in history and urged all eligible citizens to get vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/jkZGkcRTJp

— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 3, 2021

"President thanked all doctors, nurses, health workers and administrators who are successfully implementing the largest vaccination drive in history and urged all eligible citizens to get vaccinated," The President's official account tweeted.

From March 1, the Centre has expanded the vaccination drive to include people aged 60 and above, and those aged 45-59 with co-morbidities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, and many Union ministers have also taken the shots.

PM Modi received a dose of COVAXIN at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on March 1.

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan got his first dose at the Delhi Heart & Lung Institute on March 2.

Through a massive vaccination drive, the government plans to vaccinate 300 million people across the country by August 2021.