Last Updated : Jan 12, 2019 01:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

President Ram Nath Kovind confers honorary rank of General of Indian Army on Nepal Army Chief

The event was attended by Subhash Bhamre, Union Minister of State for Defence, chiefs of the three services and senior officers from the armed forces.

President Ram Nath Kovind on January 12 conferred the honorary rank of General of the Indian Army to General Purna Chandra Thapa, the Army Chief of Nepal.

"In recognition of his commendable military prowess and immeasurable contribution to further fostering the long and friendly association with India, the President of India is pleased to confer the honorary rank of the General of the Indian Army on General Purna Chandra Thapa," the citation read.

Thapa assumed the command of the Nepal Army in September last year.

Commissioned into the Nepali Army in 1980, the general is a graduate of the National Defence College, India and Army Command and Staff College, Nepal.

Besides holding Bachelors degree from Tribhuwan University (Nepal), he also holds a Masters Degree in Defence and Strategic Studies from the University of Madras.

During his 39-year-long service, he has commanded an Infantry Batallion, an Infantry Brigade, and has served as General Officer Commanding, Valley Division and served as a Military Secretary in the Army headquarters.
First Published on Jan 12, 2019 01:43 pm

tags #India #Indian Army #Nepal #world

