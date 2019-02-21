App
Last Updated : Feb 21, 2019 05:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

President Ram Nath Kovind approves Triple Talaq ordinance

The Cabinet on February 19 had given its nod to the ordinance.

President Ram Nath Kovind has approved the Triple Talaq ordinance, which makes the practice of instant triple talaq by Muslim men a penal offence.

After the President's nod, the ordinance will come into force for the third time in less than a year.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) bill, which seeks to make the practice of talaq-e-biddat void, is pending in Rajya Sabha. The bill will lapse on June 3 with the dissolution of the present Lok Sabha.

The Cabinet on February 19 had given its nod to four ordinances, including the triple talaq ordinance.

The other ordinances approved include the Medical Council ordinance, the Companies (Second Amendment) ordinance, and the ordinance against unregulated deposits (Ponzi schemes).

The triple talaq ordinance has faced stiff resistance from the Opposition parties. On February 20, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav had said that the ordinance will be used as "a weapon against minorities."

"Social change cannot be achieved through force and arbitrary criminalisation. A narrative of women's empowerment is being used to cover up an ordinance which will be used as a weapon against minorities. We will support an act that implements the Justice Sachar report," Yadav had said.

Despite opposition, the government has asserted it provides justice and equality to Muslim women.

A bill to convert the previous ordinance, issued in September 2018, was cleared by Lok Sabha in December and was pending in Rajya Sabha. Since the bill could not get parliamentary approval, a fresh ordinance was issued.

Under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Ordinance, 2019, divorcing through instant triple talaq will be illegal, void and would attract a jail term of three years for the husband.

While the ordinance makes it a non-bailable offence, an accused can approach a magistrate before trial to seek bail.

In a non-bailable offence, bail cannot be granted by the police at the police station itself, and the accused needs to appear before a magistrate.

A provision has been added in the ordinance to allow the magistrate to grant bail "after hearing the wife", the government had said.

 
First Published on Feb 21, 2019 04:45 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #President Ram Nath Kovind #Triple Talaq Bill

