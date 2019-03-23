President Ram Nath Kovind administers oath of office to Justice Ghose as Lokpal chief

Justice Ghose, the former Supreme Court judge, was on March 19 appointed as the country's first Lokpal, the anti-corruption ombudsman.
President Ram Nath Kovind on March 23 administered the oath of office to Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose as Lokpal chairperson.
"The oath was administered at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan," according to an official statement.Justice Ghose, the former Supreme Court judge, was on March 19 appointed as the country's first Lokpal, the anti-corruption ombudsman.
First Published on Mar 23, 2019 11:29 am