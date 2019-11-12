App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 12, 2019 10:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

President Kovind accepts Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant's resignation as Union Minister

Sawant's resignation was accepted on advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

President Ram Nath Kovind, on November 12, accepted Shiv Sena Member of Parliament (MP) Arvind Sawant’s resignation from the Union Council of Ministers with immediate effect, a Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson said.

Sawant's resignation was accepted on advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to the spokesperson.

As advised by the prime minister, the President has directed that Union Minister Prakash Javadekar be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises in addition to his existing portfolios, the spokesperson added.

Sawant, Shiv Sena’s lone member in the Union Cabinet had resigned on November 10 amid the political crisis in Maharashtra.

Sawant’s resignation is being seen as a precursor to the Shiv Sena securing support of Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Indian National Congress.

In a couple of tweets in Marathi, Sawant had said: “Before the (2019) Lok Sabha election, a seat and power sharing formula had been decided. Denying this now is an attempt at portraying Shiv Sena as a liar. It is not only shocking, but also an attempt to malign Maharashtra’s pride.”

“Shiv Sena is with the truth. Why should I stay in the central government amid this atmosphere of falsehood? Hence, I am resigning as a Union Minister,” Sawant added.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Nov 12, 2019 09:50 am

tags #Arvind Sawant #Assembly Elections 2019 #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #Politics #Ram Nath Kovind #Shiv Sena

