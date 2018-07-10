App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2018 08:56 AM IST | Source: PTI

President must drop Jayant Sinha, Giriraj Singh from cabinet: CPI

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha stoked a controversy after he felicitated eight convicts in the Ramgarh lynching case when they came out of prison on bail last week.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Communist Party of India (CPI) today urged President Ram Nath Kovind to drop Union ministers Jayant Sinha and Giriraj Singh from the cabinet, alleging that they acted against the spirit of Constitution by “challenging the dictates of Supreme Court”. In a statement, the Left party accused the ministers of supporting those accused of lynching.

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha stoked a controversy after he felicitated eight convicts in the Ramgarh lynching case when they came out of prison on bail last week. While, Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Giriraj Singh paid a visit in jail to those accused of inciting communal violence.

"President must drop Jayant Sinha and Giriraj Singh from Union Cabinet, who were not only violating the solemn oath, but also challenging the dictates of the highest court of the country,” the CPI said.

The party pointed out that the Supreme Court in its verdict had expressed its strong resentment on mass lynching by so-called cow vigilantes and categorically ordered the central and state governments to stop such inhuman and barbaric acts.

related news

The Left party also alleged that these acts of the ministers were meant to "communalise" the social fabric of the country ahead of the upcoming Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh assembly elections as well as the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

It accused the RSS-BJP and its "satellite" organisations of spreading "unfounded rumours" which ignited operations like lynching.

The recent incidents in Tripura, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Assam have resulted in a deep sense of fear among the Muslim minorities and all believers of Indian Constitution and democratic norms, the statement added.

 
First Published on Jul 10, 2018 08:56 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Jayant Sinha

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.