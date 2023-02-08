 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
President Murmu's visit to Gurugram tomorrow likely to disrupt traffic on Delhi-Jaipur Highway

PTI
Feb 08, 2023 / 07:55 PM IST

Gurugram Traffic Police issued an advisory stating that vehicular movement would be interrupted from 9 am to 12 pm and again from 2-5 pm

President Droupadi Murmu (Image: PTI)

Traffic on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway is likely to be affected on Thursday due to President Droupadi Murmu's visit to the Om Shanti Retreat Centre in Gurugram's Bhora Kalan.

Adequate arrangements have been made so that no inconvenience is caused to commuters taking the route, Delhi Police officials said.

"We will deploy sufficient traffic police personnel on the route and are also in touch with our counterparts in Gurugram (Haryana) to ensure that traffic movement remains smooth and no inconvenience is caused to anyone. Based on the traffic flow, we will make necessary diversions," a senior official said.

However, the Delhi Police has not specified the time of the VVIP movement.