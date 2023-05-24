President Murmu urges Centre, CJI to ensure implementation of court orders

Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said that court orders are not implemented sometimes, and the government and the Chief Justice of India should ensure that people get justice in the true sense.

She was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the new building of the Jharkhand High Court.

"Chief Justice of India Justice Dr D Y Chandrachud and Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and many senior judges are here. I will urge them to ensure that justice is delivered to people in the true sense," Murmu said.

She said that even after getting a favourable verdict, people's happiness is sometimes short-lived, as the court orders are not implemented.

The President appreciated the CJI for speaking in Hindi during his address.

The language of justice should be inclusive, she said.

Murmu also said that the expensive litigation procedure makes justice out of reach of the common people.