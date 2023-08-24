President Murmu pays obeisance at Basilica of Bom Jesus, two temples on 3rd day of Goa visit

Murmu later left for Delhi.

President Droupadi Murmu paid obeisance at the Basilica of Bom Jesus and two temples in Goa on Thursday before concluding her three-day visit to the coastal state.

The Basilica of Bom Jesus, located in North Goa district, houses the relics of St Francis Xavier and is certified by the UNESCO as a world heritage site.

The President, accompanied by state Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and others, visited the Basilica of Bom Jesus in Old Goa in the morning.

"President Droupadi Murmu concluded her Goa visit by paying obeisance at the holy Basilica of Bom Jesus, Shantadurga Temple and Mahalasa Narayani Temple," said a post on X social media account of the President.

The Shantadurga Temple is located at Kavlem village and Mahalasa Narayani Temple at Mardol in South Goa district.

On Wednesday, Murmu addressed a special session of the state assembly here and called for building an "atmanirbhar" (self-reliant) India by 2040, with the country equally committed towards fulfilling its responsibility towards humanity.

She also attended the 34th convocation of Goa University at the Raj Bhavan near here on Wednesday and stressed on the need for developing world-class competence in areas like artificial intelligence and data science in higher educational institutions in the country.

On Tuesday, the President attended a civic reception hosted for her at Raj Bhavan where she hailed the "common civil code" in Goa, saying it was a matter of pride for the state and a good example for the country.