 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

President Murmu confers national awards on 52 people with disabilities

PTI
Dec 03, 2022 / 08:21 PM IST

Presenting the National Awards for the Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities for 2021 and 2022 at an event, President Murmu stressed on the maximum use of technology to remove language-related barriers in education and to make education more accessible to children with disabilities.

President Droupadi Murmu (Image credit: ANI/Twitter)

On International Day of Persons with Disabilities on Saturday, President Droupadi Murmu felicitated 52 such people for their laudable contributions in various fields and Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted his government has taken many initiatives to create opportunities for them so as to enable them to shine.

Presenting the National Awards for the Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities for 2021 and 2022 at an event, President Murmu stressed on the maximum use of technology to remove language-related barriers in education and to make education more accessible to children with disabilities.

Noting that more than two per cent of India's population are persons with disabilities, she said, "It is also our duty to ensure that they get a good education, stay safe in their homes and society, have the freedom to choose their career and have equal employment opportunities." In his message, Prime Minister Modi said, "I laud the fortitude and accomplishments of our Divyang sisters and brothers. Our government has undertaken numerous initiatives which have created opportunities for persons with disabilities and enabled them to shine." "Our Government is equally focused on accessibility, which is reflected in the flagship programmes and creation of next-gen infra. I would also like to acknowledge all those working at the grassroots to bring a positive difference in the lives of persons with disabilities," he tweeted.

International Day of Persons with Disabilities is observed on December 3 to raise people's awareness about the rights of persons with disabilities and mobilise political will and resources to address the challenges facing them.

In Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister M K Stalin announced an increase in pension for the differently-abled, including the visually challenged people, from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 a month and said his government is committed to the welfare of all sections of people, particularly the marginalised.

He also said the state-level experts and high-level committees are working towards providing a technology-based framework that would enable the differently-abled persons in government and private sectors to work independently without support.