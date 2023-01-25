English
    President Murmu approves 412 gallantry awards, other decorations to Armed Forces personnel

    PTI
    January 25, 2023 / 11:44 PM IST
    President Murmu also conferred one Bar to Sena Medal (gallantry), 92 Sena Medals, including four posthumous, one Nao Sena Medal (gallantry), seven Vayu Sena Medals (gallantry) and 29 Param Vishisht Seva Medals.

    President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday approved 412 gallantry awards including six Kirti Chakras and 15 Shaurya Chakras on the eve of 74th Republic Day.

    Out of the six Kirti Chakras, four were conferred posthumously. Similarly, two Shaurya Chakras were awarded posthumously.

    Kirti Chakra is India's second highest peacetime gallantry award after Ashok Chakra. Shaurya Chakra is the country's third-highest peacetime gallantry award.

    The Kirti Chakra award winners are Major Shubhang from the Dogra Regiment of the 62 battalion of Rashtriya Rifles and Naik Jitendra Singh of the Rajput Regiment of the 44 Battalion of the Rashtriya Rifles, according to the defence ministry.