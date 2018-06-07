App
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2018 03:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

President Kovind will not host Iftaar, Diwali at Rashtrapati Bhavan

After the President took oath in July 2017, he had directed that Rashtrapati Bhavan being a public building, there would be no religious observances at the taxpayer's expense

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

President Ramnath Kovind has declared that he will stick to his decision of not hosting any religious festivals at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Soon after he had assumed office, Kovind had announced that taxpayer’s money will not be spent on any function marking a religious occasion in keeping with the secular ethos of this country.

Press Secretary to the President, Ashok Malik, said, “After the President took office in July 2017, he directed that Rashtrapati Bhavan being a public building, there would be no religious observances at taxpayer's expense. This is in keeping with the principles of a secular state and applies to all festivities, irrespective of religion."

Malik added that the President will extend his greetings to fellow citizens and officials and employees living on the President’s Estate premises were absolutely free to celebrate any festival in the privacy of their homes. He also mentioned that the President’s Estate had various religious institutions such as a temple, a mosque and a gurudwara, and that President Kovind visits these to extend his greetings to the people. He had recently visited the masjid to mark the holy month of Ramzan, Malik pointed out.

Iftaar parties have been hosted at the Rashtrapati Bhavan except during the tenure of APJ Abdul Kalam, according to PTI.
First Published on Jun 7, 2018 03:09 pm

