you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2020 04:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

President Kovind, PM Modi greet Arunachal, Mizoram on their Statehood Day

In his message, President Kovind said that Arunachal Pradesh is "a jewel of the Northeast" while the "entire nation" admires Mizoram and its people "for their values and vibrant culture"

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the people of Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh on their statehood day, commending their contribution in the country's growth.

In his message, President Kovind said Arunachal Pradesh is "a jewel of the Northeast" while the "entire nation" admires Mizoram and its people "for their values and vibrant culture".

"Greetings to the people of Arunachal Pradesh on statehood day. Arunachal Pradesh is a jewel of the Northeast and is blessed with spectacular natural beauty. We are all proud of its rich culture. My best wishes to the people of Arunachal Pradesh on this occasion," President Kovind tweeted.

In his message, the vice president said people from the two hill states have made immense contribution to India's growth and development.

"I convey my warm greetings to the people of Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh on their Statehood Day. People from these two beautiful hill states have made immense contribution to India's growth and development," Naidu said in a tweet.

PM Modi said India is proud of the rich culture of Mizoram.

"Those belonging to Mizoram have excelled in many spheres and contributed to India's growth. Praying for Mizoram's development in the coming years," Modi tweeted.

Arunachal, said PM Modi, is synonymous with patriotism and unwavering commitment to national progress.

"Praying for Arunachal Pradesh's continuous growth," Modi said in another tweet.

On this day in 1987, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram became full states from union territory.

Earlier in the day, while on a visit to Arunachal Pradesh, Home Minister Amit Shah said that said the Northeast was only geographically united with the rest of India before 2014 when PM Modi assumed office of the prime minister.

"The real emotional integration of the region with the rest of the country happened only under the Modi government," Shah said.



First Published on Feb 20, 2020 04:34 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

