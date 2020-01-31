President Kovind highlighted India's rising stature, how our nation has overcome challenges: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a tweet on January 31, said President Ram Nath Kovind, during his address to the joint sitting of both houses of Parliament, "highlighted India’s successes in a wide range of sectors" as well as "how the fruits of development are transforming the lives of 130 crore Indians".

"Rashtrapati Ji also highlighted India’s rising stature at the world stage, how our nation has overcome challenges pending for decades and India’s ethos of harmony, brotherhood as well as compassion," PM Modi said.

Earlier, during his address, the President had hailed the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act as "historic", prompting protests from some of the Opposition party members.

He also said that debate and discussion on any issue strengthens democracy while violence during protests weaken it.

"The Citizenship Amendment Act is a historic law. It has fulfilled wishes of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi," he said.

As soon as the president made these remarks, some opposition members shouted "shame, shame" slogans and also displayed banners.

Kovind, who also made reference to the government's Article 370 move during his speech, made it clear that the procedure to grant citizenship to people of all religions and those who have faith in India and keen to take Indian citizenship remains as it was.