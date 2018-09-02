App
Last Updated : Sep 02, 2018 06:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

President Kovind arrives in Cyprus

Apart from Cyprus, Kovind will also visit Bulgaria and the Czech Republic.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File photo

President Ram Nath Kovind arrived in Cyprus on Sunday on the first leg of his three-nation visit to Europe to continue India's high-level engagements with European countries. The president and his wife arrived at the Larnaca International Airport here. They were received by Georgios Lakkotrypis, Cyprus' Minister of Energy, Commerce, Industry and Tourism.

"Happy to begin my visit to Cyprus, one of our closest and most steadfast partners in the international community. My delegation and I bring warm and friendly currents from the Indian Ocean to the waters of the Mediterranean. Looking forward to a productive visit," Kovind tweeted.

Apart from Cyprus, Kovind will also visit Bulgaria and the Czech Republic.

This is his first overseas state visit in the second year of his presidency.
First Published on Sep 2, 2018 06:15 pm

