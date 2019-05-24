App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 24, 2019 08:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

President Kovind accepts PM Modi's resignation; asks him to continue till new government assumes office

The prime minister met the president and tendered his resignation along with the council of ministers, it said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

President Ram Nath Kovind May 24 accepted resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked him to continue till a new government assumes office, a communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

"The president has accepted the resignation and requested Modi and the council of ministers to continue till the new government assumes office," the communique said.

First Published on May 24, 2019 08:40 pm

