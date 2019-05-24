President Kovind accepts PM Modi's resignation; asks him to continue till new government assumes office

President Ram Nath Kovind May 24 accepted resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked him to continue till a new government assumes office, a communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

The prime minister met the president and tendered his resignation along with the council of ministers, it said.

"The president has accepted the resignation and requested Modi and the council of ministers to continue till the new government assumes office," the communique said.