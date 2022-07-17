 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
President Kovind accepts Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation, Manipur Guv given additional charge of WB

Moneycontrol News
Jul 17, 2022 / 11:02 PM IST

The President has appointed La. Ganesan, Governor of Manipur to discharge the functions of the Governor of West Bengal, in addition to his own duties

Jagdeep Dhankar (File image: ANI)

President Ram Nath Kovind on July 17 accepted the resignation of West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, after the latter was announced
as the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA)'s Vice Presidential candidate for the upcoming elections.

The President has appointed Manipur's Governor La. Ganesan to discharge the functions of the Governor of West Bengal, in addition to his own duties, said a communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

It is also communicated that La. Ganesan will assume charge of the office of the Governor of West Bengal, until regular arrangements are made.

The BJP-led NDA on July 16 announced that Jagdeep Dhankhar will be the NDA candidate for vice-president.

The last date for filing nomination papers for the Vice Presidential election is July 19. The election to the post of Vice President will be held on August 6.

The term of office of incumbent Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu comes to an end on August 10.

Dhankhar will be up against Margaret Alva who has been nominated as Opposition parties' choice for Vice President post.

