President Droupudi Murmu to fly sortie in Su-30 on April 8

PTI
Apr 05, 2023 / 07:58 PM IST

The president will make a sortie on the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft on April 8 at the Tezpur Air Force Station. (File image)

President Droupudi Murmu will fly a sortie on the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft on Saturday from the Tezpur Air Force Station, an official spokesperson said.

In 2009, former president Pratibha Patil had flown in the frontline fighter aircraft.

President Murmu will be visiting Assam from April 6 to 8, the spokesperson said.

"On April 8, 2023, the president will make a sortie on the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft at the Tezpur Air Force Station," the official said.