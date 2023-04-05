English
    President Droupudi Murmu to fly sortie in Su-30 on April 8

    In 2009, former president Pratibha Patil had flown in the frontline fighter aircraft.

    April 05, 2023 / 07:58 PM IST
    The president will make a sortie on the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft on April 8 at the Tezpur Air Force Station.

    President Droupudi Murmu will fly a sortie on the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft on Saturday from the Tezpur Air Force Station, an official spokesperson said.

    President Murmu will be visiting Assam from April 6 to 8, the spokesperson said.

    "On April 8, 2023, the president will make a sortie on the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft at the Tezpur Air Force Station," the official said.

    She will inaugurate the Gaj Utsav-2023 at the Kaziranga National Park on April 7 and later at Guwahati, she will flag off the Mount Kanchenjunga Expedition-2023.

    On the same day, she will also grace the function being organised to mark the completion of 75 years of the Gauhati High Court at Guwahati, the spokesperson said.

