President Droupadi Murmu to launch start-up platform for women entrepreneurs

President Droupadi Murmu will launch a start-up platform for women entrepreneurs created by Gujarat University here on Tuesday.

On the second day of her two-day visit to Gujarat, the president will also inaugurate or lay foundation stones of various projects related to education and tribal development at a function at Gujarat University.

`Her Start' is an initiative of the varsity for women entrepreneurs.

Murmu is on her first visit to Gujarat after becoming president. On Monday she inaugurated or laid foundation stones of projects worth Rs 1,330 crore at a function in Gandhinagar.

She also offered a floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Sabarmati Ashram.