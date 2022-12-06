 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
President approves introduction of new design for President's Standard and Colour for Navy

PTI
Dec 06, 2022 / 08:09 AM IST

These were unveiled in Visakhapatnam on the occasion of the Navy Day on December 4.

The President of India has approved introduction of a new design for the President's Standard and Colour and naval crest for the Indian Navy, officials said.

The erstwhile design of the President's Standard and Colour for the Indian Navy was instituted on September 2017.

The design comprised one each horizontal and vertical red bands intersecting at the centre and the National Emblem inserted at their intersection. The National Flag was at the upper left canton adjacent to the staff and a 'golden elephant' was at the lower right canton on the fly side.

This design was inspired from the erstwhile Naval Ensign, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The President of India has "approved the introduction of a new design for the President's Standard and Colour and Indian Navy Crest for the Indian Navy, which were unveiled at Visakhapatnam on Navy Day," it said on Monday.