Last Updated : Jul 17, 2018 07:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

President approves Bill against witch hunting in Assam

The President gave his affirmation to the Bill on June 13, which categorises any offence under the act as non-bailable, cognisable and non-compoundable.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In order to put an end to harmful superstitious beliefs, President Ram Nath Kovind has approved the Assam Witch Hunting (Prohibition, Prevention and Protection) Bill, 2015 effectively converting it to an Act. It took nearly three years for the Bill to be converted into an Act after it was passed by theAssam's state assembly.

The bill which was proposed to impose a fine of up to Rs. 5 lakh along with imprisonment of up to seven years for branding a person as a witch has now become an act. It was initially passed unanimously by the Assam Assembly on August 13, 2015. As per the President's secretariat official website, he gave his affirmation to the bill on June 13, which categorises any offence under the act as non-bailable, cognizable and non-compoundable.

It is a very old problem in Assam wherein a woman is branded as a witch and killed according to their old tradition. A staggering a number of 193 people- 114 women and 79 men- have been tagged as a witch and killed between 2001 and 2017.

During this period, 202 cases have been registered by the police as told by Additional Director General of Police (CID) Anil Kumar Jha. He said, "This is a positive step for the society to tackle the witch-hunting menace. If all stakeholders work together, we will be able to control the problem, based on superstition, to a large extent." If someone is killed after being branded as a witch, the act would be imposed along with Section 302 of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The punishment may be extended to life imprisonment along with Rs. 5 lakh fine, for leading a person to commit suicide after defaming, stigmatising and accusing them of being a witch.  The Act also entails that the fine released as punishment for an offence shall be paid to the victim or the next of their kin as compensation.
First Published on Jul 17, 2018 07:31 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Trending News

