App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 11, 2020 08:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Present state of economy is temporary phase: Amit Shah to students

He was addressing a convocation of Gujarat Technological University (GTU) here. "Don't get disheartened. This is just a temporary phase. I want to tell you that India will become a USD five trillion economy by 2024," he said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday that the present state of economy was a "temporary phase", and India will become a USD five trillion economy by 2024.

He was addressing a convocation of Gujarat Technological University (GTU) here. "Don't get disheartened. This is just a temporary phase. I want to tell you that India will become a USD five trillion economy by 2024," he said.

The Union minister made the claim even as India's second quarter GDP growth slowed to 4.5 per cent, weakest in over six years. "In the first 70 years, our economy grew to USD two trillion. In the first five years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, it was taken to USD three trillion," he said. "Don't be confused by false propaganda. You will be the biggest beneficiaries when India becomes a USD five trillion economy," Shah told students who passed out of the university.

Close

"Some people say that poverty, hunger and illiteracystill exist in the country. But the youth should not get carried away by these claims. No one can stop a country which has a market of 130 crore people," the Union minister said.

related news

He urged the graduating students to set up research- oriented start-ups to solve problems specific to India, such as farmers being compelled to burn crop stubble. "Activists blame the farmers who burn crop residue, saying they do not understand the problem of pollution. The farmer stays with nature and he understands the problem, but he does not have any solution," Shah said. "Our youngsters should find a technological solution to the problem," he said.

Technology can also change how we manage our natural resources, the Union minister said. "The government is using space technology to map and manage our minerals and it will give a boost to the mining sector," he said.

"There was a proposal to build posts on our borders. Prime Minister Modi suggested that satellite technology be used. Forty-five such posts have been built using the space technology to map the area on our as well as our neighbor's side.

"Now, the security agency says we will not need to set up new posts for next 20 years in that area," Shah said.

The BJP president also urged the youth to speak in mother-tongue.

"The media will brand me as regressive tomorrow, but I advise you to speak in our own languages. Talk to your friends in Indian languages. It will save our culture and knowledge," he said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 11, 2020 08:19 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.