Prepare Maharashtra integrated water plan by July 15: Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today said that the state will have an integrated water plan and directed officials to prepare it by July 15 and place it before the State Water Council for approval.

He was speaking at the 5th meeting of the council here today which was also attended by Water Resources minister Girish Mahajan and Industries minister Subhash Desai.

During the meeting, Fadnavis approved the water plans for Krishna, Narmada, Tapi, Paschim Vahini and Mahanadi basins.

The integrated water plan for Godavari basin was approved by Fadnavis in November last year.

With this, the water plans for all six basins in the state now stand approved and it would help in completing pending irrigation projects as well as encourage effective use of water, a statement from the chief minister's office said.

He directed that a study group be formed to prepare a Konkan Water Grid proposal in order to save at least 50 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) of water from flowing into the sea.

This could be used to provide drinking water to villages, the statement said.