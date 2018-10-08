App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 08, 2018 08:03 AM IST | Source: PTI

Preliminary survey indicates poor monsoon led to nearly 70% crop loss in Jodhpur

Threat of drought looms large in western Rajasthan with the region reporting below average rainfall dampening the hopes of farmers.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Approximately 70 percent crops sown in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district failed due to poor monsoon, according to a preliminary survey conducted by the agriculture department.

Threat of drought looms large in western Rajasthan with the region reporting below average rainfall dampening the hopes of farmers.

"Approximately 70 percent of crops sown in the district in non-irrigated areas have failed" Deputy Director (Agriculture) B K Dwivedi said.

He said the actual loss can be asessed after getting detailed report on crop failure by the revenue department.

related news

As far as the Jodhpur district is concerned, a total 13.50 lakh hectares of land is sown in the district during kharif season. Of this, 4.50 lakh hectares is irrigated land while the remaining 9 lakh hectares is non-irrigated.

With a good landing of monsoon this year, the farmers proceeded with sowing of crops such as millet, groundnut, moong, til and cotton on a large scale.

However, the absence of follow up rains led to disappointment among the farmers as the crops started wilting.

Finally, with no adequate rain in the months of August and September, the agriculture department started a crop survey, which pegged the failure of crop to about 70 percent.

According to the farmers, while the crops in irrigated areas are on the verge of harvest, those in the non-irrigated areas were "badly dried".

Bhartiya Kissan Sangh's Tulcharam Sivar said the failure of crops will badly affect the production and result in heavy losses to the farmers.

"This is the right time the government takes required steps to provide relief to farmers. Otherwise, the farmers will be suffering huge loss," he said.

Aggravating the agrarian distress is the shooting prices of fodder as the animal husbandry is the alternative source of livelihood for the farmers in rural areas.

"With the crop failure, the cultivation of fodder crops has also suffered a huge set back and the prices of the fodder are all set to shoot up very soon," Nemichand, a fodder seller, said.
First Published on Oct 8, 2018 07:59 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Rajasthan

most popular

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.