Preeti Aghalayam to be first woman director of IIT; to lead Zanzibar campus

Dr Preeti Aghalayam. (Image source: Dept. of Chemical Engineering, IIT Madras)

Dr Preeti Aghalayam is all set to be the first woman director to lead an Indian Institute of Technology campus. She will be in-charge of the Zanzibar chapter of the institute, which is an extension of her alma mater IIT Madras.

The expansion of the IIT Madras is part of an agreement signed between India’s education ministry and the ministry of education and vocational training of Zanzibar-Tanzania on July 5 in presence of Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi and India's External Affairs minister S Jaishankar.

"The Zanzibar Campus of the IIT Madras will be located on the Zanzibar Island, off the East African mainland and is being planned as a unique and game-changing educational partnership between India and Zanzibar-Tanzania," the premier educational institute said in a press release.

Aghalayam, who joined IIT Madras in 2010, is a professor of chemical engineering. She has been appointed as the first Dean of School of Science & Engineering & Director-in-charge, Zanzibar Campus, IIT Madras.

"I am an alumnus of IIT Madras and doing something of this magnitude for the institute and for the country is such a big honour. Every time we visited Zanzibar as part of the IIT Madras contingent, we noticed that the representation of women on their side is quite significant. So, it was important that we do this mindfully," she said in a press conference hosted by IIT Madras earlier this month to announce the unveiling of the campus.

Aghalayam pursued her BTech from IIT Madras in 1995, and MS in chemical engineering from the University of Rochester in 1996. She went on to complete her PhD from the University of Massachusetts Amherst in 2000.

Her research areas include underground coal gasification, reduction of automotive NOx, reduction of large reaction mechanisms, and reactor modeling. She has also worked as a postdoctoral researcher at MIT, Cambridge, and as a faculty at IIT Bombay.

Aghalayam was recently acknowledged as one of the 75 Women in STEM by the Principal Scientific Advisor's office.

"Aghalayam is the first woman to be an IIT director. We will see many more encouraging things. We are following sustainable development goals and one of the important goals suggests that we need to bring in gender balance," IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti said at the conference.

As per the statement released by the institute, faculty for the Zanzibar campus shall be deputed from IIT Madras or recruited from India during the initial days of this campus.

It also stated that the Government of India is offering numerous scholarships for citizens of Tanzania and Zanzibar to study in various degree programmes at IIT Madras since July 2023.

The IIT Madras Zanzibar campus will offer two full-time academic programmes - Bachelor of Science in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence and Master of Technology in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence. The total student intake will be 70. Classes for the first academic year will commence in October 2023.

The campus sprawls over more than 200 acres in an up-and-coming area of Zanzibar Island, the master plan for which is being developed by IIT Madras experts, the institute said.

The Office of Global Engagement, IIT Madras, will coordinate the student entrance process, including a screening test developed by the institute's faculty and an interview, as per the IITM Senate-approved admission process for international students.

The government's latest move aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which recommends that "high performing Indian universities will be encouraged to set up campuses in other countries".