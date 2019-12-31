Predatory pricing happening in airfares: Hardeep Puri

"We need to bring equilibrium within the market. Can't say predatory pricing is the only reason of ill health of airlines, it is one of the reasons. After discussion with airlines, the trend of predatory pricing has reduced. Our advice to airlines is to charge realistic fares," he said.
Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri on Tuesday said some predatory pricing is happening in airfares and other airlines can shut down if it continues Addressing a press briefing, Puri said while the ministry had no plans of regulating fares, it has to happen within parameters of deregulation."We need to bring equilibrium within the market. Can't say predatory pricing is the only reason of ill health of airlines, it is one of the reasons. After discussion with airlines, the trend of predatory pricing has reduced. Our advice to airlines is to charge realistic fares," he said.
First Published on Dec 31, 2019 02:20 pm