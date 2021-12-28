MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Membership Bonanza for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers| Unlock deals from PharmEasy and EazyDiner worth Rs. 2349/-
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Precautionary dose different from boosters, mixing vaccines unlikely

A top Health Ministry official said the Covid-19 precautionary dose, so named with respect to its target segment of people with comorbidities, will most likely be the same vaccine received during the first and second dose.

News18
December 28, 2021 / 11:54 AM IST
Representative image/AFP

Representative image/AFP

The central government may opt for prescribing the same Covid-19 vaccine — that was given for the first and second dose — as the precautionary dose due to lack of data on vaccine mixing in India, a top bureaucrat has said.

While there is not much evidence right now in India that mixing of Covid-19 vaccines, especially Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin works, a separate deliberation is going on regarding booster doses for the adult population which is different from the precautionary dose, the official told News18.com.

However, the official insisted that it is still under deliberation and the final decision will be taken “anytime soon".

“We need to keep this in mind that our Prime Minister has named the dose as ‘precautionary’ and not booster doses. The panels are still deliberating over boosters for other population,” said the government official from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

“Precautionary dose is the third dose or additional dose which doctors and medical practitioners can prescribe to people who are frail. In most likelihood, it is going to be the same vaccine. The discussions are still on, but no final call has been taken yet.”

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

He explained that the idea behind calling it ‘precautionary’ is that the target population is elderly and their bodies might not have generated the immune response with two doses as much as young or healthy bodies might have.

“People with comorbidities such as HIV or cancer won’t respond very well to two doses, hence the third dose is a matter of precaution because a resurgence of a new variant has been announced.”

The official assured that this is not exactly the “final call” on boosters and the matter remains pending with the apex panel, the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation in India (NTAGI).

In a surprise address on Christmas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India would start giving the third “precautionary dose” to healthcare and frontline workers and those above 60 with comorbidities from January 10. He also announced vaccination for children aged 15-18 from January 3.

Source: News18
News18
Tags: #coronavirus #Health #India #Omicron
first published: Dec 28, 2021 11:54 am

Must Listen

Don't know where to start off with your global investment journey?

Don't know where to start off with your global investment journey?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.