App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Days hours minutes

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2019 07:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pre-monsoon rains lash Chandigarh

The Union Territory recorded a high of 31.5 degrees Celsius, four degrees below normal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Pre-monsoon showers lashed some parts of Punjab and Haryana on Thursday, bringing much needed respite from the scorching heat. Maximum temperatures dropped at several places in both the states, including Chandigarh, following the rains which are considered beneficial for kharif crops, especially paddy. Chandigarh recorded 29 mm of rainfall Thursday morning while Mohali and Panchkula also received rains, the Metrological department said.

The Union Territory recorded a high of 31.5 degrees Celsius, four degrees below normal. In Haryana, Ambala, which received rainfall of 3.4 mm, recorded its maximum at 31.7 degrees Celsius. Bhiwani and Hisar recorded their respective maximums at 40.1 and 40 degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperature of Karnal, which received rainfall of 12.8 mm, was 32 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal. Narnaul also witnessed 16 mm of rainfall while its maximum settled at 40 degrees Celsius.

Close
Amritsar and Ludhiana received rainfall of 15 mm and 4.5 mm, respectively. Maximum temperatures at Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala were 39.4, 32.6 and 32.8 degrees Celsius, respectively. The Met department has forecast light to moderate rains at a few places in Punjab and Haryana till Friday.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 4, 2019 07:19 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #monsoon

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.