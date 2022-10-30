English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Pre-Independence bridge collapses in Odisha's Kalahandi

    Firefighters and police rescued the persons who were trapped in the cars. The incident happened near Bhagirathi Park at Bhawanipatna around 3 pm.

    PTI
    October 30, 2022 / 07:33 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    Two cars got stuck as a pre-Independence bridge collapsed in Odisha's Kalahandi district on Sunday afternoon, an officer said.

    Firefighters and police rescued the persons who were trapped in the cars. The incident happened near Bhagirathi Park at Bhawanipatna around 3 pm.

    The bridge, which connects Bhawanipatna to Thuamul Rampur and Kashipur, was built in 1925 by the engineering department of the erstwhile princely state of Kalahandi.

    The mishap disrupted road connectivity between Bhawanipatna and Thuamul Rampur and Kashipur, an official said.

    PWD superintending engineer Ajit Babu said the cause of the collapse of the old bridge would be investigated. "A 40-metre-long bridge will be constructed at the spot", he said.
    PTI
    Tags: #bridge #collapse #Kalahandi #Odisha
    first published: Oct 30, 2022 07:33 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.