Praveen Sood to be next CBI director, appointed for two-year period

Praveen Sood was appointed as Karnataka DGP in 2020 (File image: News18)

Praveen Sood, the incumbent director general of police (DGP) of Karnataka, has been appointed as the next director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a two-year period, the Department of Personnel and Training said on May 14.

Sood will take over the charge following the completion of tenure of present CBI chief Subodh Kumar Jaiswal on May 25.

"Approval of the competent authority is hereby conveyed to the appointment of Praveen Sood, IPS (KN:86) as Director, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a period of two years from the date of assumption of charge of the office vice Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, IPS (MH:85) consequent upon completion of his tenure," the official statement noted.

Jaiswal, the outgoing head of the federal probing agency, is a Maharashtra-cadre IPS officer belonging to the 1985 batch. He was appointed at the CBI's helm in May 2021.

Sood, a 1986-batch IPS officer of Karnataka cadre, has been serving as the state's DGP for the last three years. He was scheduled to retire in 2024, but will continue to remain in service till the conclusion of his tenure as the CBI chief in 2025.

The announcement of Sood as the next CBI director comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Congress' Leader of Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Choudhary met to finalise the candidate.

As per the norms, the CBI director is selected for a fixed tenure of two years, by a panel which includes the prime minister, CJI and the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha. The tenure of appointment can be extended for a maximum period of five years.

The panel, as per reports, had finalised three names for the CBI chief's post, which included Sudhir Kumar Saxena, DGP, Madhya Pradesh; and Taj Hassan, Director General, Fire Service, Civil Defence and Home Guards; apart from Sood.

A report in The Indian Express claimed that Chowdhury, in the meeting held on May 13, objected to the procedure in which the candidates were shortlisted, and asked for the process to be carried out afresh. The Congress leader was yet to publicly issue a statement.