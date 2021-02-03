MARKET NEWS

Praveen Sinha appointed officiating Director of CBI with immediate effect

The full-time CBI chief will be picked in the meeting of high-powered committee comprising the Prime Minister, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

Moneycontrol News
February 03, 2021 / 07:23 PM IST
Representative image

Praveen Sinha, a 1988-batch Gujarat cadre IPS officer, currently serving as Additional Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), has been appointed the officiating Director of the country’s premier investigative agency with immediate effect.

Praveen Sinha (file image) Praveen Sinha (file image

The two year term of incumbent director, RK Shukla ends on February 3. Sinha’s appointment was approved the Appointment’s Committee of the Cabinet, government said.

“Praveen Sinha, IPS (GJ:88) Additional Director CBI shall with immediate effect look after the duties of Director CBI.. till the appointment of a new Director, or until further orders,” a note issue by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions read.

Shukla, a Madhya Pradesh cadre IPS officer, was appointed to head the agency in 2019 after the then CBI Director Alok Verma was removed by the government following an ugly spat with his deputy Rakesh Asthana.

Sources said the agency will get a full-time director in two weeks. BSP chief Rakesh Ashthana, NIA chief YC Mody and CISF chief Subodh Jaiswal and Kerala DGP Loknath Behera are among the contenders for the top job.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #CBI #CBI director #Praveen Sinha #RK Shukla
first published: Feb 3, 2021 06:34 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India fastest country to reach 4 million vaccinations, says health ministry; WHO calls for patience over Wuhan probe

