Pravasi Bharatiyas are 'brand ambassadors' of India on foreign soil: PM Modi

Jan 09, 2023 / 01:53 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was speaking after inaugurating the 17th edition of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday described Pravasi Bhartiyas as the "brand ambassadors" of India on foreign soil and said they have a significant place in the journey of the country as it enters the 'Amrit kaal' of the next 25 years.

He was speaking after inaugurating the 17th edition of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city.

"I consider Pravasi Bharatiyas as brand ambassadors of India on foreign soil. Your role is diverse. You are the brand ambassador for yoga, Ayurveda, cottage industry, handicrafts and also millets," Modi said.

"The GenNext Pravasis are also curious to know about the country of their parents' origin," he said.

The PM asked universities in India to document contributions made by the diaspora in their respective nations for the benefit of students.

Modi also said Madhya Pradesh has a number of natural sites, including the Narmada river, and the recently developed Mahakal Lok at the famous Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, and urged the diaspora to visit them.