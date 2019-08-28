App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2019 08:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pratt and Whitney engine issue: DGCA says it will take harshest action if needs arises

Representative image
Representative image

The DGCA on Wednesday said Pratt and Whitney has been asked to ensure easy availability of spare engines to airlines and the aviation regulator will take harshest action if need arises. About 40 percent of the domestic seat capacity of India is powered by neo engines and therefore, any knee-jerk reaction to completely shut their operations will have serious consequences, the regulator noted.

Two budget carriers -- GoAir and IndiGo -- have been facing glitches in the P&W engine that powers many of their A320 planes.

"The DGCA assures all its stakeholders that we are alive to the situation and will take the harshest action, should the need arise," it added.

The P&W engine-powered A320 neo planes in the fleets of the two airlines have been facing glitches both mid-air and on-ground since their induction way back in 2016, which has also led to grounding of some planes.

At present, there are 127 A320 neo aircraft -- 92 and 35 belonging to IndiGo and GoAir, respectively -- powered by Pratt and Whitney engines in India. Total 436 such aircraft are operating globally.

"Manufacturer (Pratt and Whitney) has been directed to ensure more availability of spare engines for Indian operators to prevent grounding of aircraft due to removal of engines," the DGCA said in its statement.

First Published on Aug 28, 2019 06:33 pm

tags #airlines #DGCA

