172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|prashant-bhushan-files-writ-petition-in-sc-seeking-right-of-appeal-against-conviction-5830941.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Watch Subhadip Nandy talk about Intraday Trading Simplified on Sunday, 13th September at 11 AM
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2020 06:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Prashant Bhushan files writ petition in SC seeking right of appeal against conviction

In August, the apex court had found Bhushan guilty of contempt and had fined him Re 1

Moneycontrol News
File image
File image

Senior lawyer and activist Prashant Bhushan on September 12 filed a writ petition before the Supreme Court seeking right of appeal against his conviction in the original criminal contempt cases, so that the same can be heard by a larger and a different bench, news agency ANI reported.

On September 10, the apex court had sought Attorney General KK Venugopal's help in the 2009 contempt case against Bhushan. Venugopal's assistance has been sought to decide the larger issues, including on whether allegations against the judges (both sitting and retired) can be placed in public domain.

On August 14, the Supreme Court had held Bhushan guilty of contempt of court in the suo moto contempt case against him over his tweets about the Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde and the apex court.

Close
On August 31, the apex court had found Bhushan guilty of contempt and had fined him Re 1.
First Published on Sep 12, 2020 06:42 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.