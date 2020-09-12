Prashant Bhushan files writ petition in SC seeking right of appeal against conviction



Lawyer Prashant Bhushan today filed a writ petition before the Supreme Court seeking the right of appeal against conviction in original criminal contempt cases so that the cases can be heard by a larger and a different bench. pic.twitter.com/nFxZzzAZcs

Senior lawyer and activist Prashant Bhushan on September 12 filed a writ petition before the Supreme Court seeking right of appeal against his conviction in the original criminal contempt cases, so that the same can be heard by a larger and a different bench, news agency ANI reported.

On September 10, the apex court had sought Attorney General KK Venugopal's help in the 2009 contempt case against Bhushan. Venugopal's assistance has been sought to decide the larger issues, including on whether allegations against the judges (both sitting and retired) can be placed in public domain.

On August 14, the Supreme Court had held Bhushan guilty of contempt of court in the suo moto contempt case against him over his tweets about the Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde and the apex court.

On August 31, the apex court had found Bhushan guilty of contempt and had fined him Re 1.