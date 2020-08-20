Prashant Bhushan declines SC's offer for time to reconsider statement, says 'don't think it will serve any useful purpose'

Declining the Supreme Court's offer for time to reconsider his statement, advocate Prashant Bhushan on August 20 said he 'didn't think it would serve any useful purpose' and added that his statements were "well considered and well-thought of," LiveLaw reported.

However, the Justice Arun Mishra-led bench decided to give Bhushan two days' time to think over what they termed his "defiant statement."

The apex court had on August 14 held the activist-lawyer guilty of criminal contempt for his tweets against the judiciary. The bench had, in its 108-page verdict in the suo motu contempt case, held that Bhushan's remarks were derogatory and were not a fair criticism of the functioning of the judiciary made in the public interest.

However, the SC had discharged the notice issued to Twitter in the contempt case after accepting its explanation that it is only an intermediary and does not have any control on what users post on the platform.

While matter was being heard on August 20 to decide on the sentence, Bhushan addressed the court himself, along with senior lawyers Rajeev Dhavan and Dushyant Dave representing him. He told the bench that his tweets were nothing but a small attempt to discharge what he considered to be his highest duty at this juncture in the history of our republic.

He also remarked, "I am pained, not because I may be punished, but because I have been grossly misunderstood," the report noted.

Two of Bhushan's tweets posted on the micro-blogging site: one on June 27, pertaining to the functioning of judiciary in past six years, and another on July 22 with regard to Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, were the subject of the court's analysis.