Last Updated : Aug 13, 2020 10:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pranab Mukherjee’s children Abhijit and Sharmistha quash rumours of former president’s demise

In its latest update, the Indian Army's Research and Referral Hospital in New Delhi had said that former president Pranab Mukherjee’s condition continues to be critical and he remains on ventilator support.

Moneycontrol News
File image of former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee
Amid rumours on social media of Pranab Mukherjee’s demise on August 13, his son Abhijit Mukherjee said the former president was “still alive” and “haemodynamically stable”.

In a tweet, Abhijit who is also a former Lok Sabha Member of Parliament, said: “My Father Shri Pranab Mukherjee is still alive & haemodynamically stable ! Speculations & fake news being circulated by reputed Journalists on social media clearly reflects that Media in India has become a factory of Fake News .”

Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter and Congress leader Sharmistha Mukherjee also tweeted saying, “Rumours about my father is false. Request, esp’ly  to media, NOT to call me as I need to keep my phone free for any updates from the hospital.”

Close

The tweets from former president’s children came shortly after “#ripPranabMukherjee” started trending on social media platform Twitter. As of 9.55 am, it was one of the top trends on the platform in the country.

Indian Army's Research and Referral Hospital in New Delhi on August 12 said that Pranab Mukherjee’s condition continues to be critical and he remains on ventilator support.

Mukherjee was admitted to the hospital in Delhi Cantonment on August 10 and underwent a surgery for removal of a clot in his brain. Prior to the surgery, the 84-year-old also tested positive for COVID-19.

A multidisciplinary team of doctors is constantly monitoring the health of the former president.

The doctors attending on him earlier said that Mukherjee’s health condition had worsened on August 11 and he had not shown signs of improvement.

Before serving as the President of India between 2012 and 2017, Mukherjee was a senior union minister in the previous United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.
First Published on Aug 13, 2020 09:56 am

