Last Updated : Jun 07, 2018 07:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pranab Mukherjee visits Hedgewar birthplace ahead of RSS speech

According to sources, this visit to pay tributes to Hedgewar was not part of Mukherjee's scheduled itinerary and an impromptu decision was taken by the former president to do so.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Former President and the Congress veteran Pranab Mukherjee today visited the birth place of the RSS founding Sarsanghachalak Keshav Baliram Hedgewar ahead of his much-anticipated speech at the Sangh headquarters here. Mukherjee was welcomed by the RSS chief Bhagwat.

Sources said he would be welcomed at the RSS headquarters by Bhagwat and general secretary Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi.

At the headquarters, he will also garland the statue of the sangh founder Hedgewar.

There, he will also be introduced to the other senior Sangh functionaries and will attend the Sangh parade by its workers on completion of the training camp.

Mukherjee, who reached Nagpur last evening, has been invited by the RSS to address its Shiksha Varg.

It is an annual training camp, meant for swayamsevaks in their third year in the organisation. The RSS holds training camps for first, second and third-year swayamsewaks.
First Published on Jun 7, 2018 06:58 pm

