172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|pranab-mukherjee-on-ventilator-support-at-armys-rr-hospital-after-successful-brain-surgery-5679331.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2020 10:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pranab Mukherjee on ventilator support at Army's R&R hospital after successful brain surgery

The ex-president was tested positive for COVID-19 before the surgery and was hospitalised after being unwell.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image courtesy: Wikimedia Commons
Image courtesy: Wikimedia Commons

Former President Pranab Mukherjee on August 10 underwent a brain surgery at the Army's Research and Referral (R&R) hospital for removal of a clot, sources said.

The ex-president was tested positive for COVID-19 before the surgery and was hospitalised after being unwell.

News agency PTI quoting sources said the former president successfully underwent brain surgery for removal of a clot at the Army's R&R hospital.

Close

"He is critical and is on ventilator support," the sources also said.

Mukherjee, 84, said in a tweet in the morning, "On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today."

"I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19," Mukherjee, who was the president from 2012 to 2017, said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the R&R Hospital and enquired about the former president's health. Singh was at the hospital for around 20 minutes.

(With inputs from PTI)
First Published on Aug 10, 2020 10:58 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Pranab Mukherjee

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.