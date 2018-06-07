Pranab Mukherjee in Nagpur LIVE: Former prez arrives at RSS founder KB Hedgewar's birthplace

Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter forewarned him ahead of RSS meet

Congress veteran and former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee, who will be addressing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at an event in Nagpur shortly, has been cautioned by his daughter about the same.

Sharmishtha Mukherjee, who is also a member of the Congress party, in a couple of tweets warned her father that his speech will be forgotten and that the visuals will later be misused by the BJP’s 'dirty tricks' department.

Read more here.