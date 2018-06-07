App
Jun 07, 2018 05:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pranab Mukherjee in Nagpur LIVE: Former prez arrives at RSS founder KB Hedgewar's birthplace

The former President is set to address Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh workers and it remains to be seen what he would say, considering his earlier stand against the Sangh. Stay tuned for all the live updates.

  • Jun 07, 05:31 PM (IST)
  • Jun 07, 05:19 PM (IST)

    Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter forewarned him ahead of RSS meet

    Congress veteran and former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee, who will be addressing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at an event in Nagpur shortly, has been cautioned by his daughter about the same.

    Sharmishtha Mukherjee, who is also a member of the Congress party, in a couple of tweets warned her father that his speech will be forgotten and that the visuals will later be misused by the BJP’s 'dirty tricks' department.

    Read more here

  • Jun 07, 05:16 PM (IST)
  • Jun 07, 05:15 PM (IST)
  • Jun 07, 05:14 PM (IST)

    Former president Pranab Mukherjee is set to address the RSS workers in founder KB Hedgewar's birthplace in Nagpur. It remains to be seen what he will say, considering his earlier critical stand against the RSS during his tenure with Congress.

    He is expected to have tea with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and then address the Sangh parivaar.

    Stay tuned for live updates! 

