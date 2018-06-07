Pranab Mukherjee in Nagpur LIVE: Former prez arrives at RSS founder KB Hedgewar's birthplace

Live now
Jun 07, 2018 05:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter forewarned him ahead of RSS meet
Congress veteran and former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee, who will be addressing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at an event in Nagpur shortly, has been cautioned by his daughter about the same.
Sharmishtha Mukherjee, who is also a member of the Congress party, in a couple of tweets warned her father that his speech will be forgotten and that the visuals will later be misused by the BJP’s 'dirty tricks' department.
Former president Pranab Mukherjee is set to address the RSS workers in founder KB Hedgewar's birthplace in Nagpur. It remains to be seen what he will say, considering his earlier critical stand against the RSS during his tenure with Congress.
He is expected to have tea with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and then address the Sangh parivaar.
