Pranab Mukherjee at RSS event LIVE: Secularism and inclusion are matters of faith, says former prez

He is not a Congress leader for us, but a former president of our country: RSS

After continuous attacks on Pranab Mukherjee about attending the RSS event in Nagpur, the latter issued a statement to address the controversy. “There seems to be unseemly outrage over the acceptance of the invitation. Mukherjee is a mature and experienced politician who has spent decades in public life. He has well-evolved ideas on matters that are of social and national significance.

The invitation has been extended to him with the view that this will be an invaluable opportunity to listen to his views. Also, he will have the opportunity to listen to the views of the Sangh and have a first-hand experience of the Sangh. For us, he is a former President who is going to deliver a lecture at our event. He is not a Congress leader for us. Whatever the former president says, we will take it as an advice/ suggestion coming from the former president,” the statement said.