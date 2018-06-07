Pranab Mukherjee at RSS event highlights: Secularism and inclusion are matters of faith, says former prez

Live now
Jun 07, 2018
highlights
Did not expect this from Pranab da: Ahmed Patel
Pranab Mukherjee has concluded his speech at the event.
When I close my eyes I dream of India from one end to another. From Tripura to Dwarka, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. It mesmerizes me. Countless religions, dialects, races and castes under one constitution. That is what makes Indian. 122 languages, 1600 dialects, 7 major religions, 3 major ethnic groups live under our system. Under one constitution, one identity that we call Bharatiya: Pranab Mukherjee in Nagpur
Mukherjee lauded India for being the fastest emerging economy in the world, however, he said that India did not fare well in the the World Happiness Index.
Speaking to the cadres, he said, "You are young, well trained and highly educated. Pray for peace and harmony. Our motherland deserves peace. Happiness is key for the human experience."
Pranab Mukherjee, addressing the RSS cadres, said, "As Gandhiji explained, Indian nationalism was not exclusive, was not destructive. Pandit Nehru said, Indian nationalism only comes from a congregation of Hindus, Muslims and all other religions. Indian nationalism was and is above political, religion and regional inclination. This was the case before Independence and remains to be the truth even today. For us, democracy is not a gift but a sacred task."
Hatred leads to dilution of Nationalism. Intolerance will only dilute our national identity. Many dynasties, powerful kingdoms ruled India in Northern and Southern parts. Our national identity has emerged after a long drawn process of confluence and assimilation, the multiple cultures and faiths make us special and tolerant: Pranab Mukherjee in Nagpur
India derives its strength from tolerance. We believe in collective conscience for centuries. Intolerance will only dilute our national identity. We celebrate our diversity. Any attempt to define our nation through religion, dogma or intolerance will only fade our existence: Pranab Mukherjee in Nagpur, for RSS Tritiya Varsh event
Today, I am here to share my understanding of nationalism, patriotism in context of India. Nationalism is identification with one's own nation. It is devotion to and for one’s own country. India was an open society and globally connected along the Silk Route. Merchants and conqurers came to India. Many ancient travellers came to India and gave their account. Various foreign travellers, who came to India centuries ago, said India had an efficient administration and great education system: Pranab Mukherjee in Nagpur
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has concluded his speech and invited Pranab Mukherjee to speak.
Irrespective of our ideology, language or religion, RSS believes in welfare of the society. There are many examples of good thought in India but what we lack, are people who can sacrifice their life for the nation. Things are now improving, RSS' goal is to identify such people: Mohan Bhagwat
People with knowledge waste time in arguments. Those with money do not think about anybody else, while those with power only use it for the evil. Great minds use knowledge to educate, give money away in charity and use power for the good of all: Mohan Bhagwat
"India had great natural resources and so India never needed to fight anyone for living. Many came from outside and this country accommodated everyone. Many great people gave their lives for this country. There are times when we had our differences but we are all sons of the same soil — India: Mohan Bhagwat
All of us are one. All of us come from the same ancestors. Some understand it, some don’t. Some who understand it, don’t admit because they think this could be trouble. Sangh is here to unify everyone. That is our aim: Mohan Bhagwat in Nagpur
We invited Pranab Mukherjee because he is a wise, learned man. We are very grateful to him for taking the time out and attending this event with us. Why he was invited and why he is attending, is not important. Every year this event happens very calmly, quietly. This year, there is special conversations around it: Mohan Bhagwat in Nagpur
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is now speaking at the event.
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat felicitated former president Pranab Mukherjee with a bouquet.
Pranab Mukherjee has arrived at the RSS Tritiya Varsha event in Nagpur. Mukherjee reached Nagpur last evening and will be addressing RSS' Shiksha Varg and attend a parade by the Sangh workers on completion of the training camp.
This is an annual training camp, meant for swayamsevaks in their third year in the organisation. The RSS holds training camps for first, second and third-year swayamsewaks.
Former president Pranab Mukherjee joins Mohan Bhagwat, RSS Nagpur head Rajesh Loya, Varg Adhikaari Gajendra Singh and Vidharbh Prant Sangh Chalak Ramji Harkare on the dias.
VVIP guests reportedly are Nishad Mafatlal, a relative of Subhash Chandra Bose Ardhendu Bose, Sunil Shastri, ex-footballer Kalyan Chaube, Arvind Mills owner Lalji Bhai, Writer for Hindu issues Rajiv Malhotra and Andhra Pradesh industrialist Rajendra Prasad.
Congress leader Anand Sharma tweeted his disapproval of Mukherjee attending the RSS event and said that it has anguished Congress workers. "The images of Pranab Da, veteran leader and ideologue at RSS Headquarters have anguished millions of Congress workers and all those who believed in pluralism, diversity and the foundational values of the Indian Republic. Dialogue can only be with those who are willing to listen, absorb and change. There is nothing to suggest that RSS has moved away from his core agenda as it seeks legitimacy."
It is total hypocrisy to ask Mukherjee to withdraw from RSS event: Nitin Gadkari
Union minister Nitin Gadkari criticised Congress leaders who attacked Mukherjee for attending the RSS event, calling them "hypocrites" for asking the former president to withdraw from the event.
"Pranab Mukherjee has got his own thoughts and he wants to discuss them with people and I believe this is the essence of democracy,” he said. “Congressmen in the past have visited the families of those involved in terrorist activities. It is their politics. At the same, they detest Mr Mukherjee for being invited to an RSS event? It is total hypocrisy,” he added. (News18)
He is not a Congress leader for us, but a former president of our country: RSS
After continuous attacks on Pranab Mukherjee about attending the RSS event in Nagpur, the latter issued a statement to address the controversy. “There seems to be unseemly outrage over the acceptance of the invitation. Mukherjee is a mature and experienced politician who has spent decades in public life. He has well-evolved ideas on matters that are of social and national significance.
The invitation has been extended to him with the view that this will be an invaluable opportunity to listen to his views. Also, he will have the opportunity to listen to the views of the Sangh and have a first-hand experience of the Sangh. For us, he is a former President who is going to deliver a lecture at our event. He is not a Congress leader for us. Whatever the former president says, we will take it as an advice/ suggestion coming from the former president,” the statement said.
P Chidambaram said Mukherjee should show RSS the issues in their philosophy
Senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram said before the event that since Pranab Mukherjee has accepted the invitation, he should go and tell the RSS "what is wrong" in their ideology.
Another senior leader, Ramesh Chennithala from Chennai, wrote a letter to Mukherjee, asking him to refrain from attending the event. Chennithala further said that Mukherjee's decision is a "rude shock" to the secular minds of the country.