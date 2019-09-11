Pramod Kumar Mishra appointed new principal secy to PM Modi

Mishra was the additional principal secretary to the prime minister and was holding the rank of a Cabinet minister
Pramod Kumar Mishra has been appointed the new principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mishra took over his new assignment on September 11.
Nripendra Misra had recently stepped down as the principal secretary to the prime minister. PM Modi had asked him to continue for two weeks.
First Published on Sep 11, 2019 01:29 pm