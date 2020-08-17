Prakash Javadekar rules out any 'retrospective’ clearance in draft EIA 2020

Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar has said the draft Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) 2020 is not proposing major changes to the 2006 EIA notification, and that it is just a revision and consolidation of the changes made so far.

The Centre had issued its draft EIA notification in March and invited suggestions and recommendations from the stakeholders and the general public.

In an interview with The Economic Times, the Union minister, who is facing criticism over the document, said there are three key changes that the ministry is proposing in the draft EIA.

According to the minister, first the document will now reflect the general approval, given in 2014, for all defence projects and border roads within 100 km of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Second, they are facilitating two categories of projects by waiving public hearing for them, which are micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) and clean technology, as both are small, with little or no environmental impact, said Javadekar.

Third, the government is doing away with discretion given to states and the expert appraisal committees on environmental clearance and categorisation of industries — to do away with confusion, he added.

In July, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh wrote a letter to the environment minister, saying that the draft EIA reduces public participation in all steps of the environment clearance process “by lessening the notice period for public hearings and doing away with them for a large category of projects”.

Talking about it, Javadekar said many are raising the issue of reduction of time limit for public hearing from 30 days to 20 days, “and this is not a prestige point for us”.

“My point here is that public hearing is conducted on a single day for a project and communication has moved faster now due to mobile telephony and other technology. So, a shorter window is in tune with the times,” Javadekar told the publication.

Ramesh had further said the government intends to give ex-post facto approval to the cases involving violation. The minister said they are not giving any post-facto sanction.

There will be no ‘retrospective’ clearance as is being misrepresented, said Javadekar. There will only be ‘prospective’ environmental clearance and heavy penalty will be imposed for the period of violation, he added.

Javadekar further said the ministry has received 1.8 million views through public feedback and only around 5,000-10,000 of these have “new points”.

“This is not a final document. The final notification will come after considering these views. However, whatever is correct, we will stand by it,” added Javadekar.

