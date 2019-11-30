App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 30, 2019 04:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pragya seeks 'harshest' punishment in Hyderabad rape-murder case

The charred body of a 27-year-old veterinarian was found under a culvert on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Thursday. Four people have been arrested for the crime that has sparked national outrage.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur on Saturday expressed shock over the rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad and demanded "harshest punishment" to the guilty.

Four people have been arrested for the crime that has sparked national outrage.

"I am saddened by the death of doctor and pay my tribute to her. I am with the family in grief. The rapists and murderers should get the harshest punishments. May her soul rest in peace," Thakur tweeted.

Earlier this week, the Bhopal MP courted controversy over her remarks on Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse, causing a ruckus in the Lok Sabha.

BJP national vice-president and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also expressed shock over the incident.

Taking to Twitter, he said, "Utterly shocked to know the gruesome killing in Hyderabad. It is beyond my imagination to think about what this young girl have faced. This incident is the culmination of insensitivity and bestiality. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family."

First Published on Nov 30, 2019 01:23 pm

tags #India

