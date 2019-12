Pradhan seeks faster implementation of CGD networks in Maha

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday urged the Maharashtra government to ensure faster implementation of City Gas Distribution (CGD) networks in the state.

Pradhan was speaking after the ground-breaking ceremony of a City Gate Station at Jategaon near here. "Availability of natural gas in the region will encourage consumers to adopt this cleaner and cheaper fuel, which will have positive impact on the environment and benefit people," he said.'

The Union government intends to increase the share of natural gas in India's energy basket from 6 percent to 15 percent, and hence various steps have been taken to give an impetus to the CGD industry, Pradhan said.

"CGD is a critical utility which requires many approvals for laying infrastructure, and I therefore urge the state government to take steps to facilitate faster implementation of CGD networks," he said.