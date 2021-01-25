Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2021: 32 children awarded, check details
The award is given to children with exceptional abilities and outstanding accomplishments, in the fields of innovation, scholastics, sports, arts & culture, social service and bravery.
January 25, 2021 / 01:08 PM IST
The Government of India has awarded 32 children for Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2021 on January 24. The award is given to children with exceptional abilities and outstanding accomplishments, in the fields of innovation, scholastics, sports, arts & culture, social service and bravery.
The awardees are from 32 districts of 21 States/UTs. Seven awards have been given in the field of Art & Culture and nine for Innovation and five for scholastic achievements. Seven children have won in Sports category, three for Bravery and one child has been honoured for her efforts in the field of Social Service.
While commending the young achievers, President Ram Nath Kovind stated, “I am hopeful that Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, 2021 would not only motivate the winners but will also encourage millions of other young children to dream, aspire and stretch their limits. Let us all do our personal best to take our nation to new zenith of success and prosperity.”
PM Modi will virtually interact with the awardees on January 25 through Video-Conferencing.Here is the complete list of the children who were awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2021:
|S. No.
|Name
|State
|Category
|1
|Ameya Lagudu
|Andhra Pradesh
|Art and Culture
|2
|Vyom Ahuja
|Uttar Pradesh
|Art and Culture
|3
|Hrudaya R Krishnan
|Kerala
|Art and Culture
|4
|Anurag Ramola
|Uttarakhand
|Art and Culture
|5
|Tanuj Samaddar
|Assam
|Art and Culture
|6
|Venish Keisham
|Manipur
|Art and Culture
|7
|Souhardya De
|West Bengal
|Art and Culture
|8
|Jyoti Kumari
|Bihar
|Bravery
|9
|Kunwar Divyansh Singh
|Uttar Pradesh
|Bravery
|10
|Kameshwar Jagannath Waghmare
|Maharashtra
|Bravery
|11
|Rakeshkrishna K
|Karnataka
|Innovation
|12
|Shreenabh Moujesh Agrawal
|Maharashtra
|Innovation
|13
|Veer Kashyap
|Karnataka
|Innovation
|14
|Namya Joshi
|Punjab
|Innovation
|15
|Archit Rahul Patil
|Maharashtra
|Innovation
|16
|Ayush Ranjan
|Sikkim
|Innovation
|17
|Hemesh Chadalavada
|Telangana
|Innovation
|18
|Chirag Bhansali
|Uttar Pradesh
|Innovation
|19
|Harmanjot Singh
Jammu AndKashmir
|Innovation
|20
|Mohd Shadab
|Uttar Pradesh
|Scholastic
|21
|Anand
|Rajasthan
|Scholastic
|22
|Anvesh Subham Pradhan
|Odisha
|Scholastic
|23
|Anuj Jain
|Madhya Pradesh
|Scholastic
|24
|Sonit Sisolekar
|Maharashtra
|Scholastic
|25
|Prasiddhi Singh
|Tamil Nadu
|Social Service
|26
|Savita Kumari
|Jharkhand
|Sports
|27
|Arshiya Das
|Tripura
|Sports
|28
|Palak Sharma
|Madhya Pradesh
|Sports
|29
|Mohammad Rafey
|Uttar Pradesh
|Sports
|30
|Kaamya Karthikeyan
|Maharashtra
|Sports
|31
|Khushi Chirag Patel
|Gujarat
|Sports
|32
|Mantra Jitendra Harkhani
|Gujarat
|Sports