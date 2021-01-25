MARKET NEWS

Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2021: 32 children awarded, check details

The award is given to children with exceptional abilities and outstanding accomplishments, in the fields of innovation, scholastics, sports, arts & culture, social service and bravery.

Moneycontrol News
January 25, 2021 / 01:08 PM IST

The Government of India has awarded 32 children for Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2021 on January 24. The award is given to children with exceptional abilities and outstanding accomplishments, in the fields of innovation, scholastics, sports, arts & culture, social service and bravery.

The awardees are from 32 districts of 21 States/UTs. Seven awards have been given in the field of Art & Culture and nine for Innovation and five for scholastic achievements. Seven children have won in Sports category, three for Bravery and one child has been honoured for her efforts in the field of Social Service.

While commending the young achievers, President Ram Nath Kovind stated, “I am hopeful that Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, 2021 would not only motivate the winners but will also encourage millions of other young children to dream, aspire and stretch their limits. Let us all do our personal best to take our nation to new zenith of success and prosperity.”

PM Modi will virtually interact with the awardees on January 25 through Video-Conferencing.Here is the complete list of the children who were awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2021:
S. No.NameStateCategory
1Ameya LaguduAndhra PradeshArt and Culture
2Vyom AhujaUttar PradeshArt and Culture
3Hrudaya R KrishnanKeralaArt and Culture
4Anurag RamolaUttarakhandArt and Culture
5Tanuj SamaddarAssamArt and Culture
6Venish KeishamManipurArt and Culture
7Souhardya DeWest BengalArt and Culture
8Jyoti KumariBiharBravery
9Kunwar Divyansh SinghUttar PradeshBravery
10Kameshwar Jagannath WaghmareMaharashtraBravery
11Rakeshkrishna KKarnatakaInnovation
12Shreenabh Moujesh AgrawalMaharashtraInnovation
13Veer KashyapKarnatakaInnovation
14Namya JoshiPunjabInnovation
15Archit Rahul PatilMaharashtraInnovation
16Ayush RanjanSikkimInnovation
17Hemesh ChadalavadaTelanganaInnovation
18Chirag BhansaliUttar PradeshInnovation
19Harmanjot Singh

Jammu And

Kashmir		Innovation
20Mohd ShadabUttar PradeshScholastic
21AnandRajasthanScholastic
22Anvesh Subham PradhanOdishaScholastic
23Anuj JainMadhya PradeshScholastic
24Sonit SisolekarMaharashtraScholastic
25Prasiddhi SinghTamil NaduSocial Service
26Savita KumariJharkhandSports
27Arshiya DasTripuraSports
28Palak SharmaMadhya PradeshSports
29Mohammad RafeyUttar PradeshSports
30Kaamya KarthikeyanMaharashtraSports
31Khushi Chirag PatelGujaratSports
32Mantra Jitendra HarkhaniGujaratSports
 
Moneycontrol News
#Children #India #Narendra Modi #Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar #Ram Nath Kovind
first published: Jan 25, 2021 01:08 pm

